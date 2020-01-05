FM Zarif holds phone talks with senior foreign officials

In the talks with Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, Turkmenistan’s Foreign Minister Rasit Meredow, the secretary-general of Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) Ziyad Al-Nakhalah, and Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh, Zarif talked about the latest developments in the bilateral relations between Iran and those countries, as well as the latest developments after the martyrdom of the IRGC Quds Force commander in Iraq.

The foreign top diplomats offered their condolences over the assassination of General Soleimani to the Iranian foreign minister, government, nation and family of the deceased.

The United States terrorist forces assassinated Lieutenant General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s pro-government Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) — better known as Hashd al-Sha’abi — in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport early on Friday.

