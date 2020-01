TEHRAN, Jan. 30 (MNA) – Top Adviser to Iranian Leader for International Affairs Ali Akbar Velyati held a press conference on Thu. in a reaction to the Trump-proposed so-called peace plan of ‘Deal of Century’.

Velayati said, “today, Islamic world is facing an important issue. The liar president of the United States in cooperation with Zionist regime has orchestrated a plan that is actually the sale of Islamic countries and is much more similar to Crusades.