Parliament supports hard revenge on US

“Assassination of Lit. Gen. Soleimani was not only a violation of Iraq’s sovereignty but also a threat to national security of the Iran, west Asia and the whole world,” the statement said, “We require Iraq to take legal actions in this regard and urge Iranian Armed Forces and Supreme National Security Council to take a hard revenge form the terrorist US.”

“The US has commenced a dangerous adventure and any compromise will lead to more similar behaviors; therefore, we ask Iran’s diplomatic system to use all the available capacities to sue the US' terrorist act in international courts and bodies.”

The MPs noted that the US has violated all the international laws and the move is a true sample of terrorism.

MNA/ 4817111