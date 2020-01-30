Trump-proposed so-called ‘Deal of Century’ means selling Islamic countries

The liar president of the United States in cooperation with the Zionist regime has orchestrated a plan that is actually the sale of Islamic countries and is much more similar to the Crusades.

He made the remarks in a news conference held late on Thu. in a reaction to the Trump’s unveiling of the ‘Deal of Century’.

While condoling the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Fatemeh (PBUH), he said, “today, Islamic world is facing the very important issue. The dream of US and Zionist regime will not come true. They thought that after the assassination of Iran’s IRGC top commander Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, the Resistance Front has been weakened.”

Not only the Resistance Front has not been weakened after the US assassination of Lt. Gen. Soleimani, but also the Axis of Resistance has been strengthened, Velayati stressed.

He pointed to the massive funeral procession of Martyr Gen. Soleimani and his comrades both in Iraq and Iran and added, “the magnificent funeral procession of Iran’s top commander Gen. Soleimani and Second-in-Command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in Iran and Iraq was the first strong slap hit against the US and the global arrogance.”

Turning to the liberation of Syria’s Idlib city, he said, “victories of the Resistance Front will be continued in the world and today, the unity and amity among Palestinian people is unique of its kind. Therefore, they [US and Zionist regime] should know that their so-called peace plan will doom to failure.”

MNA/4839787