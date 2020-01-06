Leader of Islamic Revolution leads prayers on body of Lt. Gen. Soleimani

After performing prayers, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution bid farewell with the body of martyr Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani.

The funeral procession for Lt. Gen. Qasem Solaimani and his companions is underway in Tehran with the massive turnout of mourners in capital Tehran.

The United States terrorist forces assassinated Lt. General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s pro-government Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) — better known as Hashd al-Sha’abi — in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport early on Friday.

Iran has vowed a harsh vengeance "in due time and right place" on criminals behind Soleimani's assassination.

