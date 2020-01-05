Zarif reacts to Trump's threats of targeting cultural sites in Iran

"A reminder to those hallucinating about emulating ISIS war crimes by targeting our cultural heritage: Through MILLENNIA of history, barbarians have come and ravaged our cities, razed our monuments and burnt our libraries," Zarif said.

"Where are they now? We’re still here, & standing tall," Zarif wrote.

US President Donald Trump threatened to target dozens of sites in Iran that are culturally important to the country.

In a thread of tweets on Sunday, Trump wrote that the United States has singled out 52 sites in Iran as potential targets in case Iran carries out its promised revenge.

“Let this serve as a WARNING that if Iran strikes any Americans, or American assets, we have.....targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD. The USA wants no more threats!” reads one of his tweets.

It’s not clear what Trump has meant by ‘culture’ but destroying any historic sites is tantamount to a war crime.

The tweet has received criticism, especially from Americans who have condemned Trump’s warmongering policies, noting that their children should not die in war with Iran.

