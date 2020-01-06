West Asia to become another Vietnam for US if remains in region: Velayati

He made the remarks on Mon. in the funeral procession of Iran’s IRGC Quds Force Commander General Qasem Soleimani and said, “we say the followers of path of resistance that we will take revenge on the blood of martyr General Soleimani.”

US and its allies should know that if they keep going, Islamic Republic of Iran will turn West Asia into another Vietnam for them.”

The history of the region will be shaped in a different way from today, he said, adding, “by the grace of God, a new page will be opened in the contemporary history which will lead to the victory of the Islamic nations and Iran.”

The West Asian region or the Middle East has always been the crossroad of political events in the world and whatever happens in the region, its reaction will be reflected throughout the world, Velayati added.

Undoubtedly, any change in the balance of this region will have a global impact.

The US and its allies in the region know that assassination of top Iranian commander General Qasem Soleimani at the direct order of US President Donald Trump has strained the sensitive and fragile balance of the region and equation in the region will be shaped in other ways, he highlighted.

He went on to say that if US leaves the region, it will be less harmed, otherwise, West Asia will be a swamp worse than Vietnam for them [US], he warned.

Undoubtedly, Iraqi people will no longer allow US bases to remain in this country.

Secretary General of Islamic Awakening added, “with the assassination of IRGC Quds Force Commander General Qasem Soleimani, the savagery nature of the United States has become clearer to all more than before and undoubtedly, Iraqi people will not remain silent as other countries in the region and Resistance Front will not remain silent.”

