A speech with American people

According to Morgan Ortagus Spokesperson for the United States Department of State “Do not confuse President Trump's patience with weakness” Apparently, your president could not bear with that situation and confused, then as always weakened!

How sad it is to be a hero who is known for supporting the oppressed as well as striving for peace in the world, in addition, has been fighting all his life for bringing justice in the world and then suddenly martyred by the brutal command of someone who is known to be crazy and stupid. Commander Soleimani, even now, who is not with us, is our symbol of national pride in Iran, how does your national pride allow you that others get to know your country with that person?

Sacrifice and martyrdom for God, Truth, People, and Peace despite are painful, we proud of these factors. Martyrdom is a sacrifice for the survival of the social system, religion, and ethics, which is why we congratulate martyrdom first, and then condolences. If this is not comprehensive for many of you, you can refer to the history of your religion and belief that all of these beliefs were brought to us from divine prophets who were the savior of humanity and the messenger of peace and kindness for you and us.

Qasem Soleimani was a commander who is not only known to the 82 million population of Iran but also eminent to the whole world, I know it’s not simply understandable for you because you have not had a general to be known even for 82 million Americans let alone to be famous in an international field. Have you had a general who all the people cry for the loss of him? You do not understand our feelings that will come after Qasem Soleimani martyrdom, thousands of other commanders, who will defend us, let alone the child who was bombed in Gaza, Syria, Iraq, and Yemen by the command of your generals, they become helpless and defenseless.

According to Iranian poet Hafiz Shirazi: “The dark midnight, fearful waves, and the tempestuous whirlpool / How can he know of our state, while ports house his unladen ships”

To all the people who believe in God or are freedman, if you think twice you must also mourn this great heavenly man who fought not only for the exaltation of Iran and Islam but also for the right of the oppressed of the world. If you are looking for human rights, open your eyes and see vividly the violation of international human rights law and condemn this crime.

Don't you wonder why on your president's desk has always been an option for war and on our desk has always been a peace option? Your officials have always been bragging, and our brave men have always walked the path of peace? We have repeatedly stated in various languages and in different situations that we will never start a war, but we will certainly, unquestionably and undoubtedly foresee the end of the war.

What strategic mistake is it that all of your senators have immediately accepted their mistake and change their positions due to the fear of Iran's response to this cowardly act? Why and how do you let the stupidity of one or more people catch everyone? How could such a person in a free country like America role the country and make the entire world irritated by their behavior and to be a shame for every citizen? Why you allow in your beautiful White House to have a person with the value of a black background and ugly life plus having a relationship with his friend’s wife! (Quoted by Michael Wolff in Fire and Fury). With what reason does the great nation of America become dominated by small Israel? How do you let your country make the most important decisions in a madhouse (quoted by John Kelly, Former White House Chief of Staff in the Book of Fear, written by Bob Woodward)? This president is the one who called unhinged by his oldest and closest assistant Menigalat Newman. Due to his latest decision, the whole world has taken this stupid act on account of the United States and expressed its concern and called for the avoidance of violence and peace!

Know and be aware that Commander Qasem Soleimani was the commander of our hearts with his presence, fewer mothers experienced a loss of children and fewer children experienced the loss of parents in every corner of the world, it is not going to be finished with his martyrdom, criminals would never feel safety ever.

To be honest, it is better to define terrorism in your own thought, may you know better.

Farhad Pahlevanzadeh

An Iranian citizen