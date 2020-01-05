US democratic senator: US attack to Iran’s cultural centers a ‘war crime’

"Trump is stumbling into a war of choice. A war entirely of his making. A war that will get thousands of Americans killed. ‘Congress must stop him.’" tweeted Murphy.

Trump had threatened Iran with targeting its cultural sites in case Iran retaliates the assassination of Gen. Soleimani.

Senator Richard Blumenthal said, “Trump’s blusterous rhetoric & bravado will throw us headfirst into a real & reckless war. Diplomacy & de-escalation is urgently needed—not threatening Iranian cultural sites & alienating our allies.”

Earlier, Murphy, in his criticism of assassination of IRGC Quds Force Commander Gen. Soleimani at the direct order of US President Trump, had told US media, "this move is similar to this that Iranians target US Defense Secretary and this a war crime."

IRGC Quds Force Commander Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani and Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU) Chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis along with 8 others were assassinated in Baghdad International Airport in Iraq on Fri. at the direct order of US President Donald Trump.

