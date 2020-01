TEHRAN, Jan. 05 (MNA) – A ceremony is underway in Mashhad in commemoration of IRGC Quds Force commander Lt. Gen. Soleimani, and Iraq's PMU second-in-command Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were assassinated by US terrorist forces in Baghdad on Friday. Bodies of the martyrs will arrive at Northeastern Iranian city in the coming minutes where hundreds of tens of people are waiting for the funeral.