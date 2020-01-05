Top military cmdr. calls on IRGC to strongly follow Gen. Soleimani’s path

In a letter to IRGC commander-in-chief Major General Hossein Salami, Bagheri offered condolences over the martyrdom of Gen Soleimani to the IRGC community.

Soldiers of IRGC will never let go of the flag that Gen. Soleimani has hoisted across the country, said Bagheri.

He went on to say that the path of Gen. Soleimani will surely be pursued by children of this nation to free the oppressed people from the dominance of the Global Arrogance.

Bagheri also sent a separate message to Brigadier General Esmail Gha’ani, the new commander of IRGC Quds Force, congratulating the new post and wishing him success in his tenure.

Lt. Gen. Soleimani along with deputy PMU Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and some other Iranian and Iraqi military personnel were assassinated by US terrorist forces on Friday in Baghdad at the order of the US President Donald Trump.

