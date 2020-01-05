Nasrallah says assassination of Soleimani begins a new phase for region

Referring to the assassination date of Lieutenant General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, he said the 2nd of January is a turning point not only for Iran but also for the region's history.

Nasrallah said Qasem Soleimani's dream came true when he was martyred on Friday.

“We are facing a crystal-clear murder,” he said.

“The murderer confesses the crime, the US Department of State says the US military has committed it,” he added. “We are dealing with a vivid murder. Trump has ordered the US military to do it and they have done it.”

“Why has it been done overtly to let the world see it?” he asked.

“There are two issues. First, all of the previous efforts have been defeated… Second, the job has been done under the current conditions of the region and that we are on the verge of the US elections.”

“Trump announced its foreign policy principles two years after taking the office,”Nasrallah said.

“He initially vowed to topple down the Islamic Republic of Iran and the least he sought was making Iranian establishment to change its behavior or even reaching an agreement with it,” he added.

“Therefore, he commenced his maximum pressure campaign against Iran to sow internal unrest in the country due to improper economic conditions.”

“Now, Trump can not boast that he has toppled down Iranian establishment or has made them kneel down or has endorsed a new agreement with them,” he noted.

“Iranians were not even interested in making a phone conversation with him,” he added, “What should Trump tell his people now?”

Nasrallah also underlined that the US plan in Syria has also been defeated and Americans are in the country just for oil not protecting their Kurdish allies.

Noting that US scenarios have also been defeated in Yemen and Afghanistan, Nasrallah added that the Deal of Century is a failure.

Trump seeks dominance over oil wells in Iraq and that is why he does not want any government ruling that country, he underscored.

“Americans said about 10 years are needed to eradicate ISIL,” he said, “Soleimani and Al-Mohandes were the main reasons for rooting out ISIL.”

He continued, “the US policies have also been defeated in Venezuela, Cuba and North Korea.”

“In China, Russia and even in its allied countries, Americans have reached no achievements.”

“The Americans seek to weaken and defeat the resistance axis in the region,” he said.

“The US knows what war with Iran means and it seeks something under the shadow of war,” he added.

“Israel regarded Lit. Gen. Soleimani as the most dangerous man threatening it but it did not dare to assassinate him. Israel asked the US to do the job,” he said.

“They assassinated him overtly because they needed it psychologically and for propaganda,” he said.

“By this assassination, they wanted to weaken Hashd Al-Shaabi and throw Iraq into interior problems,” he added.