Official remarks on Iran's #Hard_Revenge

TEHRAN, Jan. 05 (MNA) – Iranian officials and bodies including FM Zarif and Supreme National Security Council besides other officials from Yemen and etc. have vowed to take a hard revenge on the US, sometimes using the #Hard_Revenge on Twitter. The Hashtag is about Iran's firm decision for taking a hard revenge from the US for its terrorist move of assassinating IRGC Quds Force commander, Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and Iraq’s Hashd al-Sah’abi deputy Mahdi al-Muhandis in Baghdad on Friday.