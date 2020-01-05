American director hits Trump over threats on targeting Iran cultural sites

“Targeting cultural sites is a WAR CRIME and makes you no better than the terror you claim to be fighting,” Morgan J. Freeman wrote in a tweet in reaction to Donald Trump’s Saturday tweets in which the US president threatened to target 52 Iranian cultural sites in case Iran carried out its promised revenge over the US assassination of Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani.

“Donald Trump is a TERRORIST Donald Trump is a CHILD ABUSER Donald Trump is a RACIST Donald Trump is a SCAM ARTIST Donald Trump is a SEXIST Donald Trump is a COWARD Donald Trump is a LIAR Donald Trump is a CROOK Donald Trump is a CRIMINAL Donald Trump is NOT MY PRESIDENT,” Freeman wrote in another tweet.

“The *imminent threat* was to Trump’s presidency. So he started a war,” the American film director added.

Freeman referred to US Senator Elizabeth Warren as his “kinda president”, who reacted to Trump’s threats by taking to Twitter, saying “You are threatening to commit war crimes. We are not at war with Iran. The American people do not want a war with Iran. This is a democracy. You do not get to start a war with Iran, and your threats put our troops and diplomats at greater risk. Stop.”

MNA/