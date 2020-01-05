Hollywood actress apologizes to Iran for Trump

“Dear #Iran, The USA has disrespected your country, your flag, your people. 52% of us humbly apologize. We want peace with your nation. We are being held hostage by a terrorist regime. We do not know how to escape. Please do not kill us. #Soleimani,” wrote American actress, activist, and author Rose McGowan in a tweet.

Her tweet received backlash from several accounts, prompting her to add in another tweet that she was scared of the prospect of an impending war.

Kathleen Mary Griffin, an American comedian and actress, also took to Twitter to voice her opposition to the US move by saying “Donald Trump has put every American, all over the world, in grave danger by this incredibly ignorant and thoughtless act of war.”

American documentary filmmaker and author Michael Moore also slammed Trump for his airstrike, saying that Americans are being led into an unwitting war with Iran.

The United States terrorist forces assassinated Lt. General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s pro-government Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) — better known as Hashd al-Sha’abi — in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport early on Friday. The Pentagon said in a statement that US President Donald Trump had ordered the attack.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump claimed in a Saturday tweet that his military would hit “very important” targets related to Iran and the “Iranian culture” in case of retaliatory action against the US for the assassination of the senior Iranian military commander.

The threat came under severe backlash for its blatant nature of pertaining to a war crime, which targets civilization and cultural monuments instead of military sites.

