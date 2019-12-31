  1. Politics
1 January 2020 - 00:45

Iran warns US of any miscalculations, unwise acts

TEHRAN, Jan. 01 (MNA) – Rejecting US accusations, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi warned US of consequences of any miscalculation and unwise reactions.

Reacting to US officials' baseless accusations against Iran, Mousavi said, "We are facing a kind of American obscenity and repetitive miscalculation."

He said that the US accusations insult Iraqi people.

Expressing his surprise at the US behaviour, he noted, "How US officials expect Iraqi people to keep silent in face of their crimes!"

He advised the US officials not to forget that Iraqi people still consider them as "occupier".

He further warned Americans of consequences  of any miscalculation and unwise reactions.

US President Donald Trump reacted to the gathering of numerous Iraqi citizens outside the US Embassy in Baghdad's Green Zone on Tuesday, claiming Iran is planning an attack on the US embassy in Iraq.

“Iran killed an American contractor, wounding many. We strongly responded, and always will,”  wrote Trump in a tweet on Tuesday.

“Now Iran is orchestrating an attack on the US Embassy in Iraq. They will be held fully responsible,” he said, “In addition, we expect Iraq to use its forces to protect the Embassy, and so notified!”

