The PMU, in the statement, said the enemy has received the message of the protesters and required Iraqis to leave the area in respect for the Iraqi government and security forces.

The Iraqi unit also expressed gratitude for all the Iraqi officials besides political, religious, cultural and national figures who condemned US' aggression against PMU.

Hundreds of protesters surrounded the United States embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday and Wednesday for the second consecutive day to demand an end to Washington’s 'intervention' in the country and to condemn Washington’s fatal military aggression that targeted Iraq’s PMU on Monday.

The US air raids killed at least 25 PMU fighters from the Kata’ib Hezbollah faction and injured over 50 others in Anbar Province.

Rising the flags of Hash al-Shaabi, the demonstrators, outside the embassy, are chanting ‘Death to America’ and burning US flags. They are also holding up posters calling for the US mission to be shut down and for the parliament to order US forces to leave Iraq.