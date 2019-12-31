Trump angered by massive demonstrations outside US embassy in Iraq

“Iran killed an American contractor, wounding many. We strongly responded, and always will,” wrote Trump in a tweet on Tuesday.

“Now Iran is orchestrating an attack on the US Embassy in Iraq. They will be held fully responsible,” he said, “In addition, we expect Iraq to use its forces to protect the Embassy, and so notified!”

In their reaction to US airstrikes on Iraq and targeting positions of Iraqi’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), numerous Iraqi citizens gathered outside the US Embassy in Baghdad's Green Zone on Tue., protesting against the latest airstrikes by the American military in the country.

In this regard, many Iraqi groups in their reaction to airstrike called for the withdrawal of US forces from Iraq.

MNA/PR