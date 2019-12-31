US security forces injure above 60 Iraqi protesters

American security forces fired tear gas to protesters, as well.

As reported, after holding funerals for hundreds of martyrs killed during US Monday air raids, Iraqi demonstrators gathered outside the gates of the US diplomatic mission in Baghdad to condemn Washington’s fatal military aggression that targeted Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU).

The demonstrators, outside the embassy, chanted ‘Down with USA’ and burnt US flags.

They also hanged yellow Hezbollah flags on the walls of embassy.

The US air raids killed at least 25 PMU fighters from the Kata’ib Hezbollah faction and injured over 50 others in Anbar Province.

MNA/FNA 13981010000911