Trump says does not want, foresee war with Iran

The US president made the comments as he arrived with first lady Melania Trump at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday, Reuters reported.

The American commander in chief further thanked the central government in Iraq amid protests outside the US embassy in the capital Baghdad.

Asked about the possibility of tensions spiraling into a war with Iran, Trump said, “Do I want to? No. I want to have peace. I like peace. And Iran should want to have peace more than anybody. So, I don’t see that happening.”

The situation has further damaged the Washington-Baghdad relations.

The American officials are, meanwhile, threatening to continue the Trump administration’s so-called “maximum pressure” against Iran in 2020.

“There will be more sanctions to come, and Iran’s economic problems and challenges are going to compound in 2020,” an anonymous senior State Department official told CNBC on Monday, further claiming that “They are already deep into a recession, and we are also seeing Iran come under greater diplomatic isolation.”

Tehran has asserted that Washington should abandon its destructive policies in Iraq, warning about repercussions of US miscalculation in Iran’s Muslim neighbor.

MNA/PR