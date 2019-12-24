World champion wishes Yazdani speedy recovery

“Wishing you a smooth and quick recovery. Great competitors are what make this sport and competitions so special. If all goes well, I am looking forward to seeing you in Tokyo,” Taylor wrote on his official Instagram account.

Meanwhile, Hooman Tavakolian, a former Iranian-American wrestler and a member of UWW, said that wrestlers and coaches in the United States are concerned about the conditions of Yazdani. “Here [in US] all wish that Yazdani would make it to the Olympics since they are waiting for Yazdani vs Taylor in the final of Tokyo 2020.”

Yazdani underwent successful surgery on his knee on Monday. Doctors say that the Iranian Olympics gold medalist will be prepared for the upcoming Tokyo 2020.

In an interview with the United World Wrestling, Yazdani said “It was a successful surgery. I am in a good situation now. I’ll start training on the mat in two months. I am in good spirits now. Lets see what happens in future.”

Yazdani won the gold medal of 74kg freestyle wrestling in the 2016 Olympics. A year later, he changed his weight to 86kg and won the two world titles in 2017 Paris and 2019 Nur-Sultan. He is considered one of Iran’s main hopes to win a gold medal at the upcoming Olympics.

