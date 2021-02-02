UWW announces 2021 wrestling ranking series

The 2021 season will be unlike any in recent memory. While athletes gear up for the Olympic Games by competing in qualification events and tournaments that will impact their seeding, they will also be wrestling in tournaments that help determine the 2021 Ranking Series champion. Those two trajectories will mean two sets of points for athletes, fans, and coaches to track in 2021, according to the international body's official website.

The Tokyo 202One seeding is almost complete, but there are two tournaments left where athletes can gain points. The Poland Open (June 8-13) will be like the 2020 Matteo Pellicone Ranking Series event and impact seeding for the 2021 Olympic Games. Additionally, athletes from China, Turkmenistan, and North Korea competing at the 2021 Asian Continental Championships will earn seeding points for the 2021 Games based on their finishes. These nations were withheld from the 2020 continental championships due to COVID-based travel restrictions.

The 2021 Ranking Series will include the 2021 Continental Championships, 2021 Matteo Pellicone (March 10-15), Poland Open Ranking Series Event (June 2021), 2021 Olympic Games (August 1-8), and the 2021 World Championships (Oct 2-10).

The 2021 Competition Calendar as it impacts Olympic Qualifications, Tokyo seeding, and Ranking Series 2021:

March 4-7 (Rome, ITA) -- Ranking Series Matteo Pellicone (2021 Ranking Series)

March 18-21 (Budapest, HUN) -- European Qualifier (Tokyo Qualifier)

April 2-4 (El Jadida, MAR) -- African & Oceania Qualifier (Tokyo Qualifier)

April 6-11 (El Jadida, MAR) -- African Championships (2021 Ranking Series)

April 9-11 (Almaty, KAZ) -- Asian Qualifier (Tokyo Qualifier)

April 13-18 (Almaty, KAZ) -- Asian Championships (2021 RS; Tokyo Seeding for CHN, TKM, PRK)

April 19-25 (Warsaw, POL) -- European Championships (2021 RS)

May 6-9 (Sofia, BUL) -- World Qualifier (Tokyo Qualifier)

May 27-30 (Brasilia, BRA) -- Pan-American Championships (2021 Ranking Series)

June 8-13 (Warsaw, POL) -- Ranking Series Poland Open - (Tokyo Seeding and 2021 Ranking Series)

August 1-7 (Tokyo, JPN) – Olympic Games (2021 Ranking Series)

October 02-10 (Oslo, NOR) – 2021 World Championships (2021 Ranking Series)

