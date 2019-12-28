Iran’s Alireza karimi sidelined for three months due to knee ligament injury

Mehrshad Poursaied, the chairman of Iranian Wrestling Federation’s medical committee, confirmed on Saturday that Karimi had suffered a ligament injury during the 2019 World Wrestling Clubs Cup in Bojnurd.

He said that there were two solutions to treat the injury. The first approach was to carry out a surgery that would lead to the wrestler’s missing the 2020 Olympics, and the second was to adopt a non-aggressive approach, he added.

After holding a meeting with his coaches and other doctors, the decision was made to use PRP therapy combined with special training that will be held for three months before returning to the mat, he noted.

He highlighted that the injury has no other solution than surgery but the medical team has taken this approach just to keep Karimi’s hopes alive for the Olympics.

Iran’s Hassan Yazdani has been also injured during the same event in North East Iran. He underwent successful surgery last week and doctors have promised that the world champion will reach the Olympics.

MAH/ 4809101