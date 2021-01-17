Yazdani vs Taylor; maybe in Italy

“As I have said before, I will abide by decisions of the technical staff and will wrestle wherever deemed necessary. If the American team departs for Italy and bring [David] Taylor in 86kg category, the staff [of the Iranian national team] will plan in a manner that I can participate in the competition,” Yazdani said on Friday, pointing to Matteo Pellicone that will be held in early March in Rome.

The Iranian wrestling federation is monitoring all the events and the technical staff of the team decide wrestlers would take part in which competition, the two-time world champion added.

He also asked the Iranian people to pray for the wrestlers so that they can gain the best medals in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

Asked about the recent match between American wrestling stars David Taylor and Jordan Burroughs, Yazdani said he had watched the battle that ended with a slim victory for Taylor on January 13. The match did not have a good technical value, Yazdani said, describing the encounter as a show that Americans stage to keep wrestling up and going in the community and in the world.

