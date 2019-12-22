Hassan Yazdani will reach 2020 Olympics, assures the surgeon

“Yazdani suffers from an outer meniscus injury and he can start upper body training one week after the surgery,” Dr Sohrab Keyhani told Mehr News Agency on Sunday.

Yazdani was injured during training for the 2019 World Wrestling Clubs Cup held in Bojnurd, northeast of Iran, raising concern over his ability to participate in the 2020 Olympics.

Keyhani assured that Yazdani will certainly reach the Olympics, noting that the wrestler will start full training six weeks after the surgery.

“Fortunately, his cruciate ligament is fine and this will lead to a speedy recovery and return to training,” he said.

Keyhani went on to say that the medical team will put all its efforts to prepare the renowned wrestler for the Olympics.

Yazdani won the gold medal of 74kg freestyle wrestling in the 2016 Olympics. A year later, he changed his weight to 86kg and won the two world titles in 2017 Paris and 2019 Nur-Sultan. He is considered one of Iran’s main hopes to win a gold medal at the upcoming Olympics.

