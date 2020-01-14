Four Iranian freestyle wrestlers to compete for Olympics’ ticket in Italy

This is the first stop on the road to 2020 Olympics where wrestlers try to raise their ranking.

Iran will field four wrestlers in the event; Behnam Ehsanpoor (65kg), Yones Aliakbar Emamichoghaei (74kg), Mohammadhossein Askari Mohammadian (97kg), and Amir Hossein Abbas Zare (125kg).

Gholamreza Mohammadi and Abbas Hajkenari will coach the team while Kourosh Taghizadeh will also be departed to officiate the competitions.

The four-day tournament kicks off January 15-18 in Ostia, a port city of ancient Rome, located 30km away from the city center.

According to a report by the United World Wrestling, the stacked entry list includes seven reigning world champions, all three 2019 Wrestlers of the Year and over 30 world medal holders from the 2019 World Championships.

