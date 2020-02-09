Iran’s trade with Eurasia exceeds $1bn

The Director General of Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) for Intl. Affairs Hossein Kakhaki made the remarks on Sun. in Eurasia and Export-Transit Conference, held at the venue of IRIB Intl. Conferences Center, and added, “total Eurasian countries are home to 94 million people, ranking first, second and fourth in terms of energy, gas and electricity generation respectively.”

Very good perspective has been predicted for Eurasia, especially some countries like India has initiated talks to join EAEU, he said, adding, “it is predicted that India will turn into world’s second largest economy by 2025 after People’s Republic of China.”

Kakhaki believes that suitable opportunity has presently been provided for the Islamic Republic of Iran in order to play its key role in lucrative Eurasian market.

Turning to the role of IRICA in this agreement, he added, “the subject of setting tariff and valuating goods in customs is of paramount importance. In this field, Eurasia’s tariffs have been conducted and notified. In terms of valuation, it is supposed that effective measures will be taken in this regard.”

Since IRICA attaches great importance for its relations with Eurasia, it has tried to consider the maximum facilities for Iranian exporters of products to Eurasia, the director general added.

He put Iran’s volume of products exported to Eurasia since implementation of PTA agreement at $347 million.

MNA/IRN83667055