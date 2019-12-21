Exports exceed imports in eight months

He made the remarks on Sat. in the introduction and farewell ceremony of director generals of Zanjan province customs and put the total value of products imported into the country in the same period at $55 billion.

IRICA statistics showed that exports exceeded imports from March2 1 to Nov. 22 and this trend should be continued, he added.

He put total imports and exports volume of products in the same period at 110 million tons, 88 million tons of which related to exports while the rest i.e. 22 million tons of which related to imports.

The high volume of export of products in the country shows that production has boomed in the country, he emphasized.

He further noted that production boom in the country and high volume of exports indicate that sanctions imposed against the country have not affected the economic activities of the country.

He pointed to the measures taken over the past decade and added, “setting up comprehensive customs system is one of the measures taken in line with following up transparency in performance and activity.”

