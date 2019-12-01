Eurasian countries keen on doing business with Iran

Eurasian countries were interested in doing trade and business with Iran even before the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) had not been implemented between Iran and Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), she added.

She made the remarks on Sun. in Iran-EAEU Forum and pointed to the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) inked between Iran and EAEU and added, “constructive talks have been made between officials of the two parties for broadening bilateral relations.”

He pointed to the significance of exchanging information between EAEU and traders and added, “except reducing tariff and prices in different sectors, there are other issues that we should prepare them legally.”

Minister for Trade of the Eurasian Economic Commission Veronika Nikishina said that free trade between Iran and EAEU can be accessed within the next three years.

