Iran-EAEU relations to strengthen, says Russian FM

Sergei Lavrov made the comments during a Wednesday visit to Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, in response to a question by Iranian Fars news agency.

"The trade exchanges between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and its partners must be carried out using their local currencies as the dollar has lost its credibility," Fars quoted Lavrov as saying.

The Russian top diplomat also said that the EAEU is actively expanding its cooperation with third countries, with some of which it has signed agreements to establish a free trade zone.

According to Lavrov, preliminary agreements have been reached with Iran on joining the EAEU based on which further strengthening of relations in the future will take place.

He further noted that some South American, Pacific Ocean countries, as well as Egypt, have also expressed their interest in cooperating with the EAEU.

He also added joining the EAEU will pave the way for removing tariffs and other barriers.

