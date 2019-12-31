Iran enjoys high potential to export $100bn products to neighboring states

Iran’s neighboring countries import $1,000 billion worth of products annually, so Iran has high capacity to export $100 billion worth of products to neighboring states.

He made the remarks on Tue. in honoring ceremony of exemplary exporters of Tehran province and added, “if sanctions-related problem is not resolved, the country will face severe economic problems in coming year (to start March 21, 2020).”

Focusing on export of non-oil commodities is one of the basic ways of overcoming sanctions imposed against the country, he said, adding, “given the high potentials and capabilities available in the country, we can spur exports and export activities in the country optimally.”

Iran neighbors to 15 countries, total of which import over $1,000 billion worth of products annually, so that Islamic Republic of Iran should take advantage of this potential in its favor, Khansari stressed.

Removing barriers ahead of exports should be taken into serious consideration in the country in line with boosting export of non-oil commodities, chairman of TCCIMA emphasized.

MNA/4812049