South Pars gas condensate storage capacity hits 2.5 mb

According to POGC, as quoted by Shana, the tank is built with 500,000 barrels of capacity which is being fed by gas condensate recovered from the joint South Pars gas field.

Last year, four of the eight tanks in the project to build a condensate storage and measuring facility with a storage capacity of 2 million barrels were put into operation.

The project is in progress with the purpose of storing 4 million barrels of South Pars gas condensates.

The remaining tanks of the projects are expected to be completed gradually, with 10 to 15-day intervals by early February.

MNA/SHANA