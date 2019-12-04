Experts complete overhaul of SP gas platforms

Head of Production Operations at the Pars Oil and Gas Company (POGC) said Tuesday the annual overhauls were aimed sustainable and sufficient supply of gas in different seasons, especially in the winter.

Hadi Fakhrzadeh added that natural gas, as a key part of the country's energy mix, plays an important role in meeting the growing need for an environmentally friendly energy source, adding the overhaul operations took 160 working days and entailed over 8,800 orders to be addressed.

The official said that on average, overhaul operations of every platform had been reduced from 17 days in 2009 to 7 days in 2019.

South Pars field is the world's largest gas field, shared between Iran and Qatar, covering an area of 3,700 square kilometers of Iran's territorial waters in the Persian Gulf.

The giant reservoir is being developed in 24 phases.

MNA/SHANA