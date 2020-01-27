South Pars condensate storage capacity at 3.5 mb

According to Pars Oil and Gas Company (POGC), Reza Forouzesh, as quoted by SHANA, announced the inauguration of Tanks B and C with a capacity of 500,000 barrels each, and said there were currently seven storage tanks with equal capacity in the field.

The gas condensate produced in the field is stored in the tanks.

He stated that three gas condensate storage tanks with a capacity of 1.5 million barrels have been put into operation over the past two months, bringing the field’s storage capacity to 3.5 million barrels.

By launching the latest South Pars gas condensate storage and metering project, the storage and loading capacity of gas condensate will reach 4 million barrels, he said.

MNA/SHANA