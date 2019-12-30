Last South Pars Phase 14 platform loaded

Reza Gharibi, caretaker of platforms C and D of Phase 14 of the joint gas field said the operation to load the structure was carried out at SADRA yard, Shana reported on Sunday.

He said Platform 14D was the fourth and last platform of the project and was built for the production of 14.2 mcm/d of gas (equal to 500 mcf/d).

By the installation of the 2,400-ton platform, the offshore section of the field will be complete and production of 56 mcm/d of rich gas would be achieved in the project.

Gharibi further said that an HL-5,000 crane would be used for the installation of the platform.

The third platform of Phase 14 came on stream last week, and the phase will go on full swing with the installation of the last platform in the coming days.

South Pars field is the world's largest gas field, shared between Iran and Qatar, covering an area of 3,700 square kilometers of Iran's territorial waters in the Persian Gulf.

The giant reservoir is being developed in 24 phases.

MNA/Shana