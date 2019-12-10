Major petchem plant exceeds envisaged output

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Taghi Sanei, the plant’s CEO, said that 60% of his company’s output has been exported and the remaining is being offered on the stock market or consumed as feedstock by other petrochemical plants, National Petrochemical Company (NPC) reported.

He said the company is currently processing a licensing round for a heavy cut sweetening project for the production of quality diesel whose fate will be determined in two months and construction of the project is to begin in the early days of the next calendar year.

The official further added that the plant is connected with all the refineries of the South Pars gas field in order to ensure its feedstock supply and currently had no trouble for the supply of its feedstock.

Noori Petrochemical Plant consumes an average of 100,000 barrels of feedstock on a daily basis, he added, saying that the company is currently operating at 91% of its nameplate capacity but its output is 101% of the planned production.

Sanei further added that other development projects are under way in the facility which will increase its paraxylene output by 20% and its benzene output by 10%.

MNA/SHANA