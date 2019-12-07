Hemmati expects expanded economic ties with Oman

“Good political ties between Iran and Oman have paved the ground for expanding economic relations between the two countries,” Hemmati wrote on his Instagram on Saturday.

“Following good talks that I recently had with Oman’s foreign minister and head of the country’s Central Bank in Muscat, I will negotiate with Oman’s industry minister,” he added.

Headed by Minister of Commerce and Industry of Oman Ali bin Masud Al Sunaidi, a high-ranking economic delegation from Oman is visiting Iran to discuss expansion of ties.

The Head of Iran Trade Promotion Organization, Hamid Zadboum, said on Saturday that trade, investment, industry, chambers of commerce, free zones, the environment, electricity and gas are some common areas of cooperation between Iran and Oman.

According to Head of Iran-Oman Joint Economic Committee, Iran's exports to Oman reached $728 million this year, while the two countries’ trade turnover hit $1.16 billion, indicating a 5.3 percent increase in trade between the two countries in about five years.

