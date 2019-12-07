Zarif censures US, E3 for silence over Israeli regime’s nukes

"Israel today tested a nuke-missile, aimed at Iran," Zarif tweeted on Friday.

“E3 [UK, France, and Germany] and US never complain about the only nuclear arsenal in West Asia – armed with missiles actually DESIGNED to be capable of carrying nukes,” he tweeted in reference to the Israeli regime.

Nevertheless, these four states have “fits of apoplexy over our conventional and defensive ones,” Zarif added.

The Israeli military has tested a propulsion system used for carrying nuclear-capable and other missiles, with the occupying entity’s media billing the display as “a show of force aimed at Iran.” The test was carried out at Palmachim Airbase south of Tel Aviv on Friday, Israeli television channel i24 News reported.

The E3 have remained silent over such developments, while two days earlier, ambassadors from the three European nations urged UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a letter to inform the council in his next report that Iran’s ballistic missile activity is “inconsistent” with the call in a council resolution endorsing the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

This is while Iran has repeatedly announced that none of its ballistic missiles are designed to be capable of delivering nuclear weapons, saying that paragraph 3 of annex B to Resolution 2231 (which endorses a nuclear deal signed between Iran and major world powers) does not limit, in any way, Iran’s activities regarding the conventional ballistic missiles.

MNA