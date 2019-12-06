Deputy FM Araghchi in Vienna for JCPOA Joint Commission

The Iranian diplomat had a short stay in Kuwait and held a meeting with his counterpart Khaled Al-Jarallah before leaving for Vienna.

The Joint Commission of the JCPOA will be held today in Vienna with deputy foreign ministers of signatories to the deal in attendance.

Foreign Minister Zarif told reporters on Wednesday that nothing ‘strange’ is going to happen in the meeting. “These are periodic meetings and we will talk about issues, which we have already pointed out in letters, and Europeans will also give their own viewpoints; I don’t think any strange thing would happen in this meeting,” said Zarif.

MNA/ 4789880/4788514