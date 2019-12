Making the remarks in his address to the Mediterranean Dialogues Conference (MED) in Italy, the Russian FM said that the US has caused tensions and protests in Iran via its applied policies, Deutche Welle reported on Saturday.

“These problems were caused by the US since it unilaterally imposed sanctions on Iran, withdrew from JCPOA but forces all the parties including Iran to comply with the deal.”

“I do not even know how to describe the issue,” he said, “it is a surrealistic approach. Americans prevent everyone from implementing the UN security council resolution, the one they have invalidated.”

The US seeks to create economic conditions in Iran to make Iranians discontent and we have seen the same plan implemented in Venezuela, he added.

The Russian official reiterated that his country still believes in holding talks to resolve the problems.

On December 6, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi rebuked the unilateral measures of the US regarding the 2015 nuclear deal, saying all parties to the pact consider Washington as the root cause of the tensions on the matter.