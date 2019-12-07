Iran, Italy confer on bilateral, regional issues

Mohammad Kazem Sajjadpour, who is also the President of the Institute for Political and International Studies (IPIS) at the Iranian Foreign Ministry, was one of the speakers for the 5th edition of Mediterranean Dialogues Conference (MED) – an annual high-level initiative promoted by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which was held from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7 in Rome.

During his stay in Rome, the Iranian diplomat met and held talks with Italian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Marina Sereni, on ways to expand bilateral relations. The two sides also called for continuation of talks between Tehran and Rome given the current developments in the region.

During the meeting, the Italian diplomat once again reiterated her country’s support for the Iran nuclear deal, formally known as the JCPOA.

Sajjadpour, for his part, outlined Iran’s measures aimed at preserving the nuclear deal through full cooperation with the IAEA and its implementation of its commitments, adding “JCPOA is a two-sided agreement, and the other sides, especially the European signatories, are expected to live up to the commitments they agreed upon.”

He further voiced Iran’s readiness to continue consultations with Italy on regional issues.

MNA/IRN83583550