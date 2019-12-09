By the time, Europeans call off activation of trigger mechanism: Araghchi

“In the recent meeting with 4+1, no discussions were held about activation of trigger mechanism, therefore, the issue has been put away now,” he said.

He, elsewhere referred to Iran’s fifth step in reducing its JCPOA commitments, saying “presently, almost a month is left to the set time for Iran to take its next step and there are various ideas about how to do it.”

“The final decision will be made within the last days,” he added.

“As we said during the last 4+1 meeting, Iran will continue scaling down its commitments as far as its interests are not met,” he underlined.

In earlier remarks, speaking to reporters after a three-hour-long meeting of the Joint Commission on the implementation of the Iran nuclear deal -- the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action -- in Vienna on December 6, Araghchi said, “All members present at the meeting had consensus that the US is the root cause of the JCPOA’s problems.”

The Iranian diplomat noted that “everybody underlined the fact that the international pact would not be preserved, unless Iran’s demands are fulfilled.”

Representatives from Iran and the five remaining signatories to the landmark nuclear deal -- Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China -- as well as the European Union, attended the held meeting to discuss ways to save the accord.

It was the first meeting by the remaining parties to the JCPOA since July. In May 2018, US President Donald Trump unilaterally pulled his country out of the international deal, in defiance of global criticism, and later re-imposed the sanctions that had been lifted against Tehran as part of the agreement.

