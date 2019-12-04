‘End of the Road’ goes to CineMAiubit filmfest. in Romania

The film is about a driver driving through the roads in Kurdistan province when something happens to him which prompts him to review his beliefs and principles.

‘End of the Road’ will have first international screening at the 23rd edition of CineMAiubit International Student Film Festival in Bucharest, Romania.

The festival is a yearly event of cinema culture organized by the National University of Theatre and Film “I.L.Caragiale” Bucharest and the CineMAiubit Foundation. The main purpose of the CineMAiubit International Student Film Festival is to promote students, works, debate and consolidate the links between film schools, according to the event’s organizers.

The 23rd edition of the event is currently underway in Bucharest through December 7.

