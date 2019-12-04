'Slaughter' goes to Lecce Film Fest in Italy

The film narrates the story of a family that has to sell their only cow to live through a tough winter. The family's son, however, is not happy with the deal so he lets the cow escape.

‘Slaughter’ will be competing at the 14th Lecce Film Fest with 58 other titles from Italy, South Africa, India, Russia, France, Estonia, Greece, Spain, Slovakia, Brazil, Finland and Poland.

The film had won the Best Short film award at the 18th Villammare Film Festival in Italy, held this August.

Lecce Film Fest aims to promote the cinematographic culture in Italy through the best independent films of the world, according to the event’s organizers.

The 14th edition of the festival will be held on December 28, 2019 to January 4, 2020.

