Iranian "Branded" goes to CineMAiubit filmfest in Romania

The short film "Branded" directed by Fatemeh Mohammadi will be screened in the main section of a Romanian festival.

The 24th edition of this festival will be held from December 15 to 19 in Bucharest, Romania.

The synopsis of 'Branded' reads, "Hafiz decides to cross Afghanistan's border to save his wife and young daughter."

The cast includes Ghasem Alizadeh, Akbar Akbarzadeh, Nabi Mousavi, Darya Tajik.

The festival is a yearly event of cinema culture organized by the National University of Theatre and Film “I.L.Caragiale” Bucharest and the CineMAiubit Foundation. The main purpose of the CineMAiubit International Student Film Festival is to promote students, works, debate, and consolidate the links between film schools, according to the event’s organizers.

