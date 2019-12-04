‘The Cycling Wind’ goes to Les Nuits Magiques filmfest. in France

The 6-minute animation is about a young wind that comes into possession of a bike, which helps the wind to blow even faster without spending much energy, and to truly enjoy its time. The freedom and the strength that bike give the wind allows it to embark on new adventures.

‘The Cycling Wind’ is taking part at the 29th edition of the International Animated Film Festival 'Les Nuits Magiques', which kicked off on December 4 in Bègles in the Gironde department in southwestern France, and will run through December 15.

The festival aims to showcase the richness and diversity of animated cinema by screening short and animated feature films from around the world using different animation techniques, according to the event's organizers.

‘The Cycling Wind’ is scheduled for screening on 4, 11 and 14 December in a one-hour-14-minute package intended for children over 7, along with other titles from France, Czech Republic, Norway, Germany, Spain and Belgium.

