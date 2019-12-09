  1. Culture
Iranian director wins at Romanian film festival

SANANDAJ, Dec. 09 (MNA) – Iranian filmmaker Soran Rahimi has won the ‘Best Director’ award for his short film ‘End of the Road’ at the 23rd CineMAiubit International Student Film Festival in Romania.

The film is about a driver driving through the roads in Kurdistan province when something happens to him which prompts him to review his beliefs and principles.

The short film experienced its first international screening at the 23rd CineMAiubit in Bucharest.

The CineMAiubit International Student Film Festival is a yearly event of cinema culture organized by the National University of Theatre and Film “I.L. Caragiale” Bucharest and the CineMAiubit Foundation.

Its main purpose is to promote students, works, debate, and consolidate the links between film schools, according to the event’s organizers.

