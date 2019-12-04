India’s Kerala filmfest. features Iranian cinema with 4 titles

The four Iranian films picked for the 24th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala are ‘The Warden’, directed by Nima Javidi, ‘Just 6.5’ by Saeed Roustaee, ‘Castle of Dreams’ by Reza Mirkarimi, and ‘African Violet’ by Mona Zandi Haghighi.

African Violet’s lead actress Fatemeh Motamed-Arya is also heading the jury panel for the international competition section of the festival.

The internationally acclaimed actress Motamed-Arya was awarded 4 Crystal Simorgh for best actress and got over 80 international awards during her career spanning 4 decades and 70 films. She has served as a juror for more than 60 international film festivals and gives master classes and workshops around the world.

The 24th edition of International Film Festival of Kerala will take place on 6-13 December in India.

