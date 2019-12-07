‘The Feast of the Goat’ goes to Kinofilm Festival in UK

‘The Feast of the Goat’ is about nine-year-old boy Saeed, who is trying to stop his father from sacrificing his goat for a religious tradition.

Directed by Saeed Zamanian, the short film will be taking part at the 16th edition of Kinofilm & Manchester International Film Festival in the United Kingdom.

Zamanian’s film was one of the 300 short films selected out of nearly 1000 entries submitted to the festival.

Happening over 7 days in over 30 unique short film programs in various categories and themes, the 16th Kinofilm festival will run from 24th February until the 1st March 2020.

