‘The Feast of the Goat’ goes to Kinofilm Festival in UK

7 December 2019 - 11:30

TEHRAN, Dec. 07 (MNA) – Iranian short ‘The Feast of the Goat’, directed by Saeed Zamanian, has made it into the competition program of 16th Kinofilm & Manchester International Film Festival in UK.

‘The Feast of the Goat’ is about nine-year-old boy Saeed, who is trying to stop his father from sacrificing his goat for a religious tradition.

Directed by Saeed Zamanian, the short film will be taking part at the 16th edition of Kinofilm & Manchester International Film Festival in the United Kingdom.

Zamanian’s film was one of the 300 short films selected out of nearly 1000 entries submitted to the festival.

Happening over 7 days in over 30 unique short film programs in various categories and themes, the 16th Kinofilm festival will run from 24th February until the 1st March 2020.

