Iranian, Iraqi ambassadors to London stress strengthening of bilateral ties

The Iranian Ambassador to London Hamid Baeidinejad wrote in a post in Farsi on his Twitter account that “during today's meeting with the new Iraqi Ambassador to London, Mr. Mohammad Jaafar Sadr, the two sides underscored the importance of the historical, religious, cultural and economic similarities between the two countries and stressed that enhancing brotherly relations between the two nations as a factor that will lead to securing their bilateral interests and enhancing peace and security in the region and the world.”

